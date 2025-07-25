BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💫 Treat animals better. Treat the world better. Start with love.
🐾 If You Don’t Love Dogs, Watch This.


Meet Monkey, once a Craigslist pup, now a painting prodigy. 🎨🐶


This Belgian Malinois isn’t just talented, he’s a reminder that animals are sentient, spiritual, and deeply connected to the universe in ways we’ve forgotten.




We’ve been conditioned to focus on fear. It’s time to flip the script.


Light attracts light. Manifest with intention.


Monkey proves we’re all creators.

💫 Treat animals better. Treat the world better. Start with love.


🤝 Join our Alliance of like‑minded individuals now and help us build a community that uplifts each other and the planet. https://www.michaelsgibson.com/group/gibsons-elite-network/discussion




👉 Watch Monkey’s masterpiece and be inspired.




#AnimalWisdom #DogLoversUnite #MonkeyTheArtist #PositiveVibes #WeAreCreators #SpiritualAwakening #JoinTheAlliance

