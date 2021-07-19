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Skip Film School, Learn Everything With NO DEBT - Tomorrow's Film Makers Review
Cipher Sanctum
Cipher Sanctum
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23 views • July 19, 2021

GENERAL INFO My 1st experiments and review of a new film making course I went through. If you want to make better videos, consider watching this to see if it's good for you. If you need some web apps, any other programming, a website, graphics / art, edits, etc, then don’t be afraid to contact me. I can make an alternative to pretty much anything, or even a completely new platform that doesn't exist yet. I respond MUCH quicker if you email me (check my site below).


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