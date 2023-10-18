Create New Account
Gaza is not a prison. It’s a concentration camp - British Activist’s Brilliant Response to Israel Supporters - @LaurenBoothOfficial - Towards Eternity Oct 17, 2023
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
165 Subscribers
31 views
Published 16 hours ago

In today's video, ​⁠we invited @LaurenBoothOfficial to tell us about the last situation of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,Palestine. She also responded Justine Biber and other Israel supporters about their decisions on Israel-Palestine conflict.

Keywords
israelpalestinenwoconcentration campnew world orderrothschildkhazarian mafiatalmudzionistsjudaismmass murderglobalist crime syndicatelaurenboothofficiallong planned genocide

