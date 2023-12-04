Create New Account
Why Human History Has Gone AGAINST Human Nature - Larken Rose
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Speaker: Larken Rose A powerful and thought-provoking speech by philosopher and author Larken Rose, on why human history has gone against human nature. Larken Rose is a philosopher, screenwriter, author and speaker known for the movie "The Jones Plantation" sharing the psychology of what he considers to be "The Most Dangerous Superstition." Why Human History Goes AGAINST Human Nature - Larken Rose

