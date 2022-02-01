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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0075 - Martine Vik Magnussen - CCTV footage
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61 views • February 01, 2022
Martine was celebrating the end of her exams with friends, before catching a taxi with Abdulhak, the son of Yemeni billionaire Shaher Abdulhak, to go home. Her body was found in a padlocked basement on the block where Abdulhak lived. She had been raped, before being strangled to death. Abdulhak fled back to Yemen within hours of her disappearance, switching to his father’s private plane along the way.
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