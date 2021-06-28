Important genuine Disclosure

If the Wright Brothers were building their flying craft today, they would never be able to complete it due to the continuing enforced Commercial Codes. These Officers, their bureaucracy, and its Empire which enforce the UCC have placed a complete stranglehold on any development throughout ‘the known’ [patented-licensed-copyrighted-birth certificated] World. All advanced tech. has been regulated to the various “Breakaway Civilizations” that accept a 5 dimensional Universe/world. Meanwhile, the slaves of ‘the known world,’ are left to degenerate into a hell hole, thanks to their applications and signatures appointing REPRESENTATIVES---Service providers to administer B.S. over themselves.

The owners of this private Service Provider business which operates (all incorporated) out of City of London, Inc. and is overseen by Rome do not want to allow these facts to become Disclosed. Why should these PowersThatBe want to give up their power, wealth, and control which they have diligently worked for centuries in fooling a more recent gullible population into scrambling to line up and sign for a 2 dimensional paper contract/World?

Do you really want to know what is going on behind the B.S., false flags, and fakery-lies?

The answer is banking… and what type of security bonds are created to back-up and secure those banks. Most of you have been taught that banking is to be left-up to the BIG guys who know what they are doing… and the mathematics are too difficult or racist for you to understand anyway. The BIG guys do know what they are doing and they are giving you the SHAFT and you haven’t wanted to do your own work regarding this, so that is why you are stuck where you are in debt to no one really but yourselves!

You don’t have to fight/“Strike Back at the Empire.” That would be foolish and what They want you to do. All you need to do is be self-responsible and un-sign (revoke/rescind) your signatures. Sadly, most have lost the ability to be self-responsible and therefore self-governing.

The aliens have the answer! Which border “Aliens?” Your forefathers! Not A future Time-Line degenerated mRNA-rewritten patented DNA race of Grays. Thanks anyway Bill Gates’ supporters!

President Eisenhower & supporters chose the wrong side.



Looks like the Russian Military may step-up and help out here as the U.S. military is lacking regarding the Insurrection.