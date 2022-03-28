NewsNation: High-Ranking Officials and Prominent Journalists Quit Over Ukraine War

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03/25/2022 NewsNation: A number of high-ranking government officials and prominent journalists have quit because they don’t support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Two of the most striking figures include Anatoly Chubais, Putin’s special representative for relations with international organizations, and Arkady Dvorkovich, who was once Russia’s deputy prime minister. Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations commented that the leave of these two figures are paving the way for more high-ranking officials to leave and get Putin to the negotiating table with Ukraine.