BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russiagate BOMBSHELL: Hillary’s Hoax Exposed
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 21 hours ago

Russiagate Exposed: Hillary’s Hoax, Media’s Meltdown & the CIA’s Clown Show! Dive into this unhinged, laugh-out-loud rant as we unravel the wild conspiracy of Russiagate—cooked up to dodge Hillary’s email scandal and tank Trump’s first term! With a smoking gun from Leonard Bernado tying it all to the DNC, we’re talking traitors, Pulitzer-winning lies, and a media blackout that’d make your head spin. Did this mess kickstart the Ukraine war too? Buckle up for a no-holds-barred takedown of the FBI, CIA, and corporate media—served with a side of sarcasm! Subscribe for more wild rants and hit the bell!


 Drop your thoughts below—are they traitors or just bad magicians?

 Check out our cartoon visuals of leaking email servers and vodka-bottle rabbits! #Russiagate #HillaryClinton #Trump #Conspiracy #MediaLies #PoliticalRant


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)



Keywords
barack obamahillary clintonfbidonald trumpjohn brennanconspiracyjames clapperthe devilbunchsmoking gunshadycash patelleonard bernardorush gateburn bags
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy