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Chemtrails getting lower
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447 views • November 13, 2019
Houston, TX has not had a break from aerosol sprays lately; it’s to the point where the sky is so filled with the toxins/heavy metals/bio spores/etc. (yet they keep spraying) that I’ve noticed the trails now also being deployed under the “sun blockage tarp of death” if you will, resulting in only a few hundred few above our heads. (We are bombarded with multiple gridding liners at a time, day and night; some which emit strange chemical odors). Most people here are getting sicker by the day and will continue to get, especially if they cannot first realize why!
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