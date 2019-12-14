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HANDS ONLY ASMR - Music & TRIGGERS - Slow Hand Movements - No Talking - Layered Techniques
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17 views • December 14, 2019
Here's a short video I've wanted to try for a while.... Hands Only ASMR.
I'm playing with my long black gloves and slow hand movements. The music is soothing and meditative and there are ASMR triggers layered in. Tapping, clicking and popping for lots of tingles.
This is the kind of video I like to put on while I'm working on the computer. I will have the screen open and the volume up and glance over as I surf the net. I hope you find it enjoyable.
A Great Big Thank You Goes To The Following People For Generously Allowing Their Work To Be Shared Via the Creative Commons License:
Music: SONGS OF EDEN - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuJeAh_gV9Ng8DWrQKRtFuw
ASMR Triggers: CHIARA ASMR - https://www.youtube.com/user/braidsbypre
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@TheBodyHouse1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
I'm playing with my long black gloves and slow hand movements. The music is soothing and meditative and there are ASMR triggers layered in. Tapping, clicking and popping for lots of tingles.
This is the kind of video I like to put on while I'm working on the computer. I will have the screen open and the volume up and glance over as I surf the net. I hope you find it enjoyable.
A Great Big Thank You Goes To The Following People For Generously Allowing Their Work To Be Shared Via the Creative Commons License:
Music: SONGS OF EDEN - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuJeAh_gV9Ng8DWrQKRtFuw
ASMR Triggers: CHIARA ASMR - https://www.youtube.com/user/braidsbypre
-------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@TheBodyHouse1
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
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