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BASES2015 David Shayler talks about Crypto Currencies
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25 views • January 20, 2022
Former British Agent, come renegade, David Shayler gave this lecture explaining the new Cryptocurrency issues focusing on Bit Coin.
David had his life turned around, when had a revelation, he seems to be in the right place, over many life times, when things are about to get bad.
David had his life turned around, when had a revelation, he seems to be in the right place, over many life times, when things are about to get bad.
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