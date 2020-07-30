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Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are now citizens of Greece.
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202 views • July 30, 2020
Escaping to Greece? Why? Hollywood on the run.
Bill Gates says he needs to vaccinate 7 billion people.
His vaccine patent number is 060606.
You can look up the patent number for yourself.
Bill Gates says he needs to vaccinate 7 billion people.
His vaccine patent number is 060606.
You can look up the patent number for yourself.
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