BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Aleksandr Lukashenko held meeting w Keith Kellogg, the special envoy of the US President for Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1280 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 2 days ago

Aleksandr Lukashenko (President of Belarus) held a meeting with Keith Kellogg, the special envoy of the U.S. President for Ukraine.

Adding, what this was about:

Belarus has released Sergey Tikhanovsky, husband of opposition figure the woman pretending to be the Belarusian president Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, along with several others jailed after the failed 2020 attempt to overthrow President Lukashenko.

The release coincided with a visit to Minsk by Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg.

In addition to Sergey Tikhanovsky, 13 more prisoners were released from Belarusian jails today, according to John Cole, deputy to Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg.

“Thanks to President Trump’s strong leadership, 14 prisoners were freed today in Belarus,” Cole wrote on social media. He also thanked Lithuania for its role, calling it a “true friend and ally.”


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy