Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heads Up Preppers! Biden Wants to Outlaw Almost All Portable Gas Generators, Only 6 Months to Comply
channel image
Alex Hammer
4184 Subscribers
135 views
Published Yesterday

- There is no end to the lunacy of climate-crazed Technocrats. After going after bans on gas stoves and heaters, the Biden Administration is now looking at regulations that would wipe out almost all portable gas generators. Contractors? Emergency power? Bug-out safe havens? Forget it. A proposed Consumer Product Safety Commission rule limits the amount of carbon monoxide a product can emit, with the commission admitting that 95 percent of portable gas generators on the market cannot comply with its new standard. As a result, industry leaders say, the rule will prompt widespread generator shortages, as manufacturers only have six months to design generators that meet the proposed regulation. That process normally takes years, Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association executive director Susan Orenga told the Washington Free Beacon. #Breaking #News #Survival #GasGeneratorBan #Prepping #Alert


Biden Admin Looking To Outlaw Almost All Portable Gas Generators

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/07/biden-admin-looking-to-outlaw-almost-all-portable-gas-generators.html


Lawmaker Questions Top Official Over Proposed Gas Stove Ban

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lawmaker-questions-top-official-over-proposed-gas-stove-ban


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos

Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket