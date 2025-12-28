BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel and USA Global Terrorists/ Trump's Treason Exposed
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2375 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • 2 days ago

Powerful Communication December 25th 2025 Live Stream


Christopher James does not hold back exposing how USA is really the United States Of Israel... the treason is off the charts Trump is a murderer and psychopath narcissist the greatest threat this world has ever seen and his entire corrupt administration.


THE USA IS FINISHED the entire world can see the people are doing NOTHING to take this evil down... all the guns in the world and yet country is filled with cowards and ignorant people.... just like Canada.


Share this communication worldwide it shows everyone the evil that is out in the light attacking everything that is good in this world and only a barrel of a gun is going to stop the vast criminal satanic enterprise feasting on mankind.


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

Keywords
trumpisraelgenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy