Science is not about truth, it's about power | Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari says that the (capital-T) Truth "was never the highest priority of human society. It *was* the highest priority of some individuals, but never of society as a whole, because society does not function on the basis of truth."

Anybody who has been awake for the past 3 years can confirm that "society does not function on the basis of truth". Whoever tried to inform others of facts that were against the narrative was at best ignored and at worst excluded, smeared, fired, threated, called all kinds of nasty names, et cetera.

Harari also says that none of two of the most powerful institutions — science and religion — "has truth as their chief value". According to Harari the real motive behind science as a whole is power and control, and the real motive behind religion as a whole is order, organization. Some (selective) truth may be used, but it is definitely not the highest priority.

Probably nobody would disagree that when we build a dam, we would like to control where water goes and when it does so. When science is used to find necessary, safe and effective medicines (such as ivermectin), most people would probably applaud that.

However, the population can also be controlled (manipulated) under the guise of science. This is known as The Science™, which is propaganda and marketing disguised as the scientific method.

Another issues is about WHICH science. Is it medical science to save health and lives? Depopulation science for those who believe the world is overpopulated? The science to earn more money/power/status? These different domains very likely come to diametrically opposed conclusions.

Maybe some scientists have "the desire to improve the human condition" as Dan Ariely says, but some other scientists and non-scientists have the desire to get rich, powerful, famous, be recognized as a hero, get prizes, make promotion, 'proving' their pre-existing beliefs, et cetera.

Even if leaders truly have the best intentions for public health at heart, what if the scientific consensus is wrong? This has happened countless times in the past and will undoubtedly continue to happen in the future?

Even if it hypothetically could be proven beyond a reasonable shadow of a doubt that a vaccine is necessary and its benefits to society as a whole significantly outweigh its known and unknown harms, is it allowed to lie to the population in order to get people to maximize vaccine uptake? Is it allowed to force people into getting this safe and effective injection?

Related to this subject Harari has said that "science doesn't provide any answers for ethical questions, therefore it can never stand by itself."

When it comes to the power over water (when engineering a dam), truth and power are aligned. However, when it comes to power/manipulation over people, truth and power may conflict.

Harari says, "It's not like, okay let's all do yoga and this will improve the human condition". Yoga would be more beneficial to the human condition than all 'vaccines' combined.

SOURCES

Yuval Harari with Dan Ariely: Future Think—From Sapiens to Homo Deus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BqD5klZsQE

Segment: 21:00 - 30:00

Yuval Noah Harari on the myths we need to survive

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTchioiHM0U

Segment: 39:30-41:35

Oracle Films compilation

https://t.me/OracleFilms/824

