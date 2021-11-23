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Fix 2020, Take America Back: Expose fraud, end mandates, ban CRT, destroy communism
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65 views • November 23, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpmw3l-fix-2020-take-america-back-expose-fraud-end-mandates-ban-crt-destroy-commun.html
The 2022 elections are a full year away but it already seems nearly certain to be a bloodbath for the Democratic Party. But electing more Republicans won’t matter unless we can get the right Republicans elected. We’re hopeful that Josh Barnett can be one of those good Republicans.
Josh Barnett joins us.
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The 2022 elections are a full year away but it already seems nearly certain to be a bloodbath for the Democratic Party. But electing more Republicans won’t matter unless we can get the right Republicans elected. We’re hopeful that Josh Barnett can be one of those good Republicans.
Josh Barnett joins us.
Zelenko Links:
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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