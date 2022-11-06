Pandemic Amnesty: Won't Forget
The leading voices for lockdowns and school closures are attempting to evade accountability as the damage that their policies wreaked becomes more evident. Caroline Downey and Brent Buterbaugh break down Emily Oster’s article for the Atlantic that makes the case for a “pandemic amnesty''.
