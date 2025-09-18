Cultural Engineering in the Key of F minor with Major Overtones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music was once aimed at the higher mind, but over the last century it became a tool for cultural engineering. In Episode 645 we trace how music was used decade by decade to steer generations. British Invasion and psychedelia, arena rock, MTV, and hip hop. We reveal how each new format was rolled out with precision to shape behavior and belief. This is the second part of our “Decades of Music” series and shows how the blueprint of control is still being played today.
