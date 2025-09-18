BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cultural Engineering in the Key of F minor with Major Overtones
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
37 views • 2 days ago

Music was once aimed at the higher mind, but over the last century it became a tool for cultural engineering. In Episode 645 we trace how music was used decade by decade to steer generations. British Invasion and psychedelia, arena rock, MTV, and hip hop. We reveal how each new format was rolled out with precision to shape behavior and belief. This is the second part of our “Decades of Music” series and shows how the blueprint of control is still being played today.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW – EPISODE 645 – POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/645-cultural-engineering-in-the-key-of-f-minor-with-major-overtones/


Jason Lindgren Playlist:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777

Keywords
mind controlmusicsocial engineeringhidden historymusic industrymedia programmingmtvlaurel canyonbritish invasionculture shifthip hop culturecultural engineeringpsychedelic erageneration controldecode the matrix
