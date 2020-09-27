DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN ADDRESSES TRAFALGAR SQUARE PROTEST - LONDON 19/09/20

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The brilliant Dr. Andrew Kaufman speaks via huge video screen to the crowd at London's Trafalgar Square, September 19, 2020. The event was organized to protest the tyranny descending upon us under the pretext of protecting people from disease.
Kaufman's statement is an incredibly good overview of why there is no real pandemic, but rather possibly the greatest scientific fraud of our lives.