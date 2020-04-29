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Former Republican Justin Amash looking to join 2020 race
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3 views • April 29, 2020
Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash announced on Twitter that he has launched a 2020 exploratory committee. Amash left the Republican party in July 2019 and voted in favor of impeaching President Trump.
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