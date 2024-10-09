Healthcare Startup Maven Clinic Hits $1.7 Billion Valuation With New Raise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kate Ryder founded Maven Clinic in 2015 to address gaps in women's health. Fresh off a $125 million Series F fundraise, Ryder sat with ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath to talk about why today--with Roe v. Wade repealed and 35% of U.S. counties lacking an ob-gyn--the need for her company is even greater.
Follow
TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.