The Bond Collapse, Gold & The Reset Nobody’s Ready For | Juan O Savin

The bonds are about to break. The Strait of Hormuz is a powder keg. And the money leaving the fiat system is already moving into hard assets faster than most realize.





In this episode of The Global Financial Reset, John Michael Chambers sits down with Juan O’Savin and Bill Armor for a critical breakdown of what’s coming in the weeks ahead.





Juan lays out the timeline: April 2nd (Liberation Day), May 17th (National Prayer Day), and July 4th—key markers on the countdown to major economic and geopolitical events. He addresses the looming bond collapse, the fraud embedded in the system, and what President Trump’s strategy is for oil and the Strait of Hormuz. He also gives his forecast for gold and silver in 2026 and beyond, explaining why the metals market is poised for a historic move.





Then Bill Armor weighs in on Juan’s analysis, the impact of rising oil prices on precious metals, and why countries like Russia and China are stockpiling gold and silver while refusing to let them leave their borders. He discusses the end of naked short paper trading, the mass exodus from fiat into hard assets, and when we can expect to see gold and silver finally break out.





The reset is accelerating. The window for positioning is closing. This is the conversation you need before the next domino falls.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.