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Currently off California Coast: Chicom Invasion Tech?
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196 views • April 17, 2020
Currently off California Coast: Chicom Invasion Tech? The Communist Chinese have ultra-sophisticated developments in outer space conquests. Does this video show Chicom prep for an invasion off west coast USA? This rare phenomena is currently seen off the California coast - not far from the Long Beach CA port the Communist Chinese "own" and ship COSCO ships into (with COVID-19 contaminated materials).
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