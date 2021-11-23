Canadian Teacher With 35 Years of Teaching Experience Gets Fired, for Not Willing To Take Vaccine or Rapid Testing

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11/17/2021 A Canadian teacher who has close to 35 years of teaching experience got fired by her school district, just because she doesn’t want to comply with either the vaccine or the rapid testing mandate.