Doctor explaines Viral shedding from the Experimental Medical Procedure (covid vaccine)

Many people around the world are reporting they are becoming sick with flu symptoms when they are with people who have recently had the Covid vaccines...even thought they themselves have not been vaccinated.

Some are reporting testing positive for Covid 19 after being with the recently vaccinated.

Recently i also received a message from someone who developed Bells Palsy the day after a recently covid vaccinated friend stayed with her.

The official word is "NO SHEDDING" because these are not live virus vaccines.

But more and more people are asking "what the hell is going on here"?

I have read many discussion threads where women are asking questions about their menstrual cycles post vaccine.

Previously regular and uncomplicated periods are suddenly "messed up".

And....

the women who have not been vaccinated....but who are surrounded by vaccinated women, are also experiencing unusual menstrual issues.

This interview with a very clear and fluent doctor, is extremely alarming.

YOU may decide not to be vaccinated, but just exactly what is the implication for you, of being surrounded by those who have chosen to vaccinate?

The science is so far missing....but questions are arising ever