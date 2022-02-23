Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Medical Industrial Complex Declares Old Wives Tales True! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.12.16)

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The show's title is 'Medical Industrial Complex declares Old Wives Tales to Be true.'
Every 4 years, 50% of what Doctors know is found to be false. At the same time, more and more folk healing is found to be true. Don’t abandon those healing practices. Tune in, Think Happens
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