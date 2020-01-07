Propagandists Ponder Plunging Popularity - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34615
This week on #PropagandaWatch we look at how the propagandists are wringing their hands over the plunging popularity of their dinosaur media outlets.