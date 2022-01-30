Let There Be A New Season



When the black is blacker than black

and the white is whiter than white

Nothing is gray

We all pay

and I pray

This ends today

The multi colored rainbow knows

This is the light

Together it goes

A promise for ever

The world will flood never

In the darkness stars shine bright

In the daylight there is shade

Shadows to protect us

from a bright sun light

We say it is good

We say it is right

When they come together

Morning and evening

Orange and crimson

It is then we pause

To see reason

The time has come

It is now the season

We ignore leaders

Who are dividers and deceivers

and be believers of the weavers

To be seers and not blinders



By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 1/30/22