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W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE
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6335 views • August 14, 2021
W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE. W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, should encourage you in standing up to the lies that are being promoted concerning this so-called pandemic. The "virus" that is implicated in this sickness is little different than any other "virus," and certainly need not be feared. The claim that about 500,000 people in the U.S.alone have died from the jabs is a startling one, and should give us all pause for thought.
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