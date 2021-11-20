Jeremy Slayden: Former Pro Baseball, Porn addict, Finds Peace From Facing Truth.

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Jeremy is leaving a decade long job that he’s been very successful at to do what he feels called to do, speak truth and share his experience with others who need to find their way back. No matter how tough things are, Steve and Jeremy can provide the inspiration and hope that you, a friend or a loved one's needs at this time in their life. It’s never too late and ones never too far gone that they can’t reclaim their life and get right with God.
Guest Bio:
Jeremy Slayden, known as “JSlay'' to his teammates, played baseball at Georgia Tech and then with the Philadelphia Phillies. After a career-ending injury, resulting in the loss of his ultimate dream to be a full-time MLB player, he quickly ascended in the business world by becoming a successful entrepreneur, all the while descending into a secret life that nearly destroyed all he held dear.
He suffered through an identity crisis, years of chronic pain, addiction, and nearly lost himself in the process. After receiving help from God and others, Jeremy found health again and lives with a passion for seeking truth in all areas of life. After going through the metaphorical trenches of life, Jeremy hopes you will embrace your own hero's journey and overcome the battles you face, especially when striving to achieve. He founded JSlay USA - to share original content meant to help you grow in truth, courage, and strength.
Join JSlayUSA.com for relevant, authentic, and compelling content that will educate and inspire. Whether talking politics, optimizing performance, or dealing with loss and addiction, there’s something for everyone at J Slay- Made in the USA.
Connect with Jay:
https://jslayusa.com
Instagram: @jslayusa
Rumble.com/c/-719485
Connect with Steve:
Instagram: @swcloward
Facebook.com/stevecloward1
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com