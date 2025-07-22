BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Goes on in The Mind of a Psychopath
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
89 views • 1 day ago

::::Note: What goes on in the mind of a psychopath, nobody knows. Only they can give you a piece of their own mind, but be aware, they will never show you the back of their tongue, so to speak. Because they lack compassion for others, they have learned to mimic emotions, mastering the art of pretending when several eyes are present. If you truly want to reveal an individual's true character, the person being observed must be unaware that they are being observed. Every person automatically acts and reacts differently than normal when they are aware that they are being watched or filmed. they change from the moment you film them.


Keywords
psychopathsdevilsunseen evil spiritspossessed humansevil humans
