The Old Putin Was a Cold-Blooded, Calculating Killer and Now He Is More Dangerous

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02/28/2022 Dan Hoffman: The US and NATO Allies need to understand Putin’s intentions, plans, and state of mind. In his 70s, Putin is a very different person than he was two decades ago. Senator Rubio said Putin has changed. The old Putin was a cold-blooded, calculating killer, but this new Putin is even more dangerous.