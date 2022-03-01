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0225-2022-HOW CAN YOU SAVE 30% WHEN YOU PURCHASE SOMETHING THE ‘OLD-FASHIONED’ WAY?
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101 views • March 01, 2022
Lynn discusses why Plasma Energy Solution is offering a 30% discount to anyone In March, 2022, who sends a US postal money order for their purchase. Select what you want to order and send your list in an email to: [email protected] . Lynn will send you an invoice. Get a US postal money order for the amount of your invoice and make it to Lynn Schmaltz. Take a phone picture of the money order and send to Lynn in first class with tracking or certified mail that has a tracking number. This 30% discount applies only to US postal money orders. For more information go to: https://plasmaenergysolution.com This is a great way to add Clean Mouth, Healthy Gut, Super Immune Plus, the Plasma Energy Station and more to your Plasma Energy Pantry!
When you visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com you can click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
When you visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com you can click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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