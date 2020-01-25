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President Xi-Grave Situation*Ghost Town Of 11 Million*No Link With Seafood Market?*Where Is WHO?
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100 views • January 25, 2020
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Thank you so much for your support!
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https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-plans-to-evacuate-citizens-from-epidemic-stricken-chinese-city-11579951256
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3047646/no-link-seafood-market-first-case-china-coronavirus-chinese
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/56-million-chinese-lockdown-virus-spreads-australia-malaysia
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/scientist-who-simulated-the-global-impact-of-a-coronavirus-outbreak-says-the-cats-already-out-of-the-bag-and-chinas-efforts-to-contain-the-disease-unlikely-to-be-effective-2020-01-24
https://twitter.com/StephenMcDonell/status/1221058641891155968
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https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/coronavirus-medic-claims-china-lying-21358174
https://twitter.com/xinyanyu/status/1221002761371897856
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.23.917351v1
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/coronavirus-scare-at-sydney-airport-overnight/news-story/e21650d90355555b9ae1407acb14ee6e
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-10/31/c_138517734_2.htm
https://www.therighttea.com/teas-for-respiratory-problems.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/financialization-has-cemented-declines-fertility-rates-births-eventually-depopulation
https://sputniknews.com/science/202001251078138283-vaccine-outbreak-new-deadly-coronavirus/
https://www.thefirstnews.com/article/all-polands-borders-monitored-for-coronavirus---official-10052
http://www.startribune.com/minnesota-gears-up-virus-precautions-as-suspected-case-is-reported/567266252/?fbclid=IwAR1u94QSzJ8ofl_hwxscopuYwnjTAO3BFwJaP2tjtBdD1y5JGA2n-bqcP4w&refresh=true
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health/xi-says-china-faces-grave-situation-as-virus-toll-hits-41-idUSKBN1ZO005
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1221145680527405057?s=20
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/china-barricading-people-in-infected-cities-roads-being-blocked-with-piles-of-dirt-phone-lines-off-hospitals-out-of-supplies
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-plans-to-evacuate-citizens-from-epidemic-stricken-chinese-city-11579951256
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3047646/no-link-seafood-market-first-case-china-coronavirus-chinese
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/56-million-chinese-lockdown-virus-spreads-australia-malaysia
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/scientist-who-simulated-the-global-impact-of-a-coronavirus-outbreak-says-the-cats-already-out-of-the-bag-and-chinas-efforts-to-contain-the-disease-unlikely-to-be-effective-2020-01-24
https://twitter.com/StephenMcDonell/status/1221058641891155968
https://mobile.twitter.com/postapocalyptr/status/1221080415018065921
https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1221145985566625792
https://twitter.com/AliA53027478
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing
https://postimg.cc/KK4q34Jt
https://twitter.com/fmtoday
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/coronavirus-medic-claims-china-lying-21358174
https://twitter.com/xinyanyu/status/1221002761371897856
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.23.917351v1
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/coronavirus-scare-at-sydney-airport-overnight/news-story/e21650d90355555b9ae1407acb14ee6e
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-10/31/c_138517734_2.htm
https://www.therighttea.com/teas-for-respiratory-problems.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/financialization-has-cemented-declines-fertility-rates-births-eventually-depopulation
https://sputniknews.com/science/202001251078138283-vaccine-outbreak-new-deadly-coronavirus/
https://www.thefirstnews.com/article/all-polands-borders-monitored-for-coronavirus---official-10052
http://www.startribune.com/minnesota-gears-up-virus-precautions-as-suspected-case-is-reported/567266252/?fbclid=IwAR1u94QSzJ8ofl_hwxscopuYwnjTAO3BFwJaP2tjtBdD1y5JGA2n-bqcP4w&refresh=true
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health/xi-says-china-faces-grave-situation-as-virus-toll-hits-41-idUSKBN1ZO005
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1221145680527405057?s=20
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/china-barricading-people-in-infected-cities-roads-being-blocked-with-piles-of-dirt-phone-lines-off-hospitals-out-of-supplies
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