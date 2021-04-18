Radical Truth #8 - COVID-19: Government, Gray State & God - Part 3

The world has responded to COVID-19. Depending on where you're located, the response has ranged from 'freedom' to 'tyranny.' Let’s talk about what’s happening, and about the future. Most importantly, how does this fit into God’s plan for the world?

Here is the movie mentioned in this episode:

"Monumental: In Search of America's National Treasure" https://amzn.to/3uGY5UM



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