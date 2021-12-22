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Debunkers get debunked. It’s NOT SAFE!!!
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151 views • December 22, 2021
They lied. We believed because we trusted them and now we pay the ultimate price. Listen to the debunkers parrot talking points to fool the public. Peter McCullough and Jessica explain the deadly effects of the rushed antidote. Here’s the question, is it too late?
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