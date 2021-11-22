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Attacking Americans - Promoting Communists
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10 views • November 22, 2021
The irony this week of the end of witch hunt of a trial against Kyle Riddenhouse, which led to his acquittal on all counts for merely defending himself is contrasted in this episode by the communist nominee that Joe Biden put before the Senate, along with his past anti-American nominations for various unconstitutional positions in unconstitutional agencies. We'll take a look at that contrast in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/attacking-americans-promoting-communists-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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