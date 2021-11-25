Retired Slovenian Nurse Says 30% Of Population Getting Vaccine Placebo | Please read description for Updated Info

Why are some getting no side effects and others are getting side effects such as death. After all the vaccinated are part of a medical trial and every medical trial ever conducted needs a placebo. All vaccines whether placebo or not contain nanotechnology so the vaccinated will die either way.



See Also : Vaccine Scandal in Slovenia – Bottles have Code #’s for Placebo, Vax, or KILL SHOT

Hal Turner – The Hal Turner Show Nov 23, 2021



Word is coming out of Slovenia that, if verified, will cause an unimaginable world reaction.



On Saturday 20 November, the Chief Nurse of the University Medical Center, Ljubljana Clinical Center (pictured above), who deals with the administration of vaccine vials and manages everything, quit her job, went in front of TV cameras and took out vaccine bottles.



She showed the gathered journalists the codes on the bottles, each with the final number 1, 2, or 3 in the code, and then explained the meaning of these numbers:



Number 1 is placebo, saline.



Number 2 is the classic mRNA “vaccine”



Number 3 is an RNA stick containing the ONC gene, related to adenovirus, which contributes, among other things, to the development of cancer.



For these who get jabbed from vial whose code ends in the number 3, she says people who received them will have soft tissue cancer within 2 years.



She said that she had personally witnessed the vaccinations of all politicians and tycoons and that they all received the preparation number 1



The media has been told to absolutely bury this story and fierce efforts at containing this information are underway right now.



More details if they become available.



Mirrored - The White Rose Ireland

Thanks to the Truthseeker UK for Info