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Tiroteio por disputa de terra no Paraná - outro ângulo
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22 views • February 17, 2022
Um vídeo mostra a discussão antes de um tiroteio que acabou com quatro pessoas mortas em Bom Jesus do Sul, na região sudoeste do Paraná. Segundo a Polícia Civil, a troca de tiros foi por conta de uma disputa de terras no local.
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