Faith & Liberty #7 - We Will Not Be Leaving Quietly

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Faith & Liberty #7 - Streamed live on Sep 16th, 2021.
We discussed the Canadian Frontline Nurses protests, the massive rise of People's Party of Canada in PEI, and the amount of censorship and abuse the freedom movement is facing - with live music breaks from Chris Burke throughout of course!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/