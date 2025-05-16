Morning Manna - May 16, 2025 - Matthew 15: 21-28 - Woman, Great is Your Faith!

It’s Faith Friday on Morning Manna, and today’s powerful study centers on the unforgettable encounter between Jesus and the Canaanite woman in Matthew 15:21–28. In this moving lesson, Rick and Doc explore how persistent, humble, and bold faith captured the attention of Christ—and led to a miraculous healing. Key highlights include: Why Jesus entered Gentile territory on purpose The Canaanite woman’s theological insight and spiritual desperation The silent test of faith and its purpose Worshiping in the delay and holding fast to a single promise How Jesus' deliberate pause exposed both compassion and callousness The only two people in Scripture whom Jesus said had great faith—both Gentiles Communion and a special time of reflection and renewal at the Lord’s Table If you’re facing a delay in answered prayer, or standing on a promise that feels like it’s yet to be fulfilled, this message will strengthen your resolve and challenge your faith to rise. Scriptures Studied Today: Matthew 15:21–28 Isaiah 56:6 Matthew 8:10 Psalm 118:17 (“I shall not die, but live...”) referenced during personal testimony