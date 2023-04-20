Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clown World #16-A: The Globalization Learning Curve Is Primed To Make A Hard Right Biblically...
9 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published Yesterday |

It's not all glume and doom, Agenda 21 Failed because it's 2023 and we're still free.

God is in charge and we will have some big positive changes because we are in a Global "Learning Curve" After all it's a sin to worry. This is the best reason to obey God, so you don't have to worry. People who don't obey God and worry are doing precisely what they should be doing. They'd be crazy not to worry...

Keywords
godfaithagenda 21globalizationdavosthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket