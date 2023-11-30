Create New Account
Why You Are Experiencing Fatigue After Ingesting Methylene Blue!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published Yesterday

Methylene Blue is a specific compound that has proven mitochondrial benefits, which, in turn, will give people abundant energy.


However, some people experience the opposite after ingesting Methylene blue, which is FATIGUE; this can be confusing for people who have this because Methylene blue is meant to increase people's energy levels, not decrease them.


In this video, "Why You Are Experiencing Fatigue After Ingesting Methylene Blue!" I share with you the main reason why you may be experiencing this so you can stop it from happening altogether.


If you want to learn about this, watch this video, "Why You Are Experiencing Fatigue After Ingesting Methylene Blue!" from start to FINISH!


