A driver suffered a heart attack, the bus broke the railings and fell 25 feet - India (Sep'23)

15 Sep 2023 : 🇮🇳 : Accident on Meerut Expressway, driver suffered a
#heartattack2023, the bus full of passengers broke the grill and fell 25
feet; 21 injured #LuciferShotStrikeAgain
Roadways bus lost control and veered off the Delhi-Meerut Express…
https://www.timesnownews.com/delhi/delhi-meerut-expressway-accident-bus-fell-into-12-ft-pit-driver-suffered-heart-attack-article-103680700
Mirrored - Sudden Death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.