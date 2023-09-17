Create New Account
A driver suffered a heart attack, the bus broke the railings and fell 25 feet - India (Sep'23)
15 Sep 2023 : 🇮🇳 : Accident on Meerut Expressway, driver suffered a #heartattack2023, the bus full of passengers broke the grill and fell 25 feet; 21 injured #LuciferShotStrikeAgain
Roadways bus lost control and veered off the Delhi-Meerut Express…

https://www.timesnownews.com/delhi/delhi-meerut-expressway-accident-bus-fell-into-12-ft-pit-driver-suffered-heart-attack-article-103680700

Mirrored - Sudden Death

heart attackcardiac arrestprobabale vaxxident

