Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will Libertarians let RFK Run for President?
channel image
Freedom Hub Working Group
52 Subscribers
27 views
Published a day ago

Will Libertarians let RFK Run for President?

Angela McArdle - Chair, Libertarian Party

LP.org


FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-freedom-hub

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


While self-thinking humans have cringed at the election worldwide of leaders who do nothing but follow the old Roman adage to distract people with “bread and circuses” (mixed with a little divide-and-conquer fear-mongering), it has shocked many with delight that Argentina just might elect a LIBERTARIAN.

Meanwhile, American populists are so sick of mainstream elites that they seem hell-bent on re-electing Trump, while the brainwashed TV watchers are content to keep in office the current cadaver.  Heaven forbid the Dems nominate someone historic and heroic, like RFK.  Or a quality libertarian like frequent Freedom Hub guest Jacob Hornberger, or new candidate Professor Rectenwald.

To discuss the dream of a republic-restoring libertarian is the party’s chair, Angela McCardle, a Los Angeles lawyer who made a mark during Covid using her profession to protect citizens from unwanted vaccine mandates.

Indeed, it’s the failure of older libertarians to sufficiently criticize the Covid madness that chased many libertarians into the arms of Trump.  Republicans at large, however, aren’t as trustworthy on freedom or government corruption as libertarians – or even independents – would like.  Can the LP capitalize on this?

Keywords
trumpfreedomelectionbidenlibertarianangela mccardle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket