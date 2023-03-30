Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla In Beijing: "We Are Aligned Very Much With China 'Healthy 2030' [Initiative] And We Are Trying To Contribute As Much As We Can."

27 views 0

Puretrauma357

Published a day ago | Comments Published a day ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (1432)

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla In Beijing: "We Are Aligned Very Much With China 'Healthy 2030' [Initiative] And We Are Trying To Contribute As Much As We Can."



Keywords initiative pfizer ceo albert bourla in beijing we are aligned very much with china healthy 2030 and we are trying to contribute as much as we can