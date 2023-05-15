Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ep. 4 - Pastor Ray - Deliverance Minister
4 views
channel image
SpiritWarrior
Published Yesterday |

Pastor Ray is a deliverance minister who you going to share some very important information that every believer needs to under and that many are confused or being mislead about. He will talk about Christians having demons and how. He will also give us an introduction into curses.

Time indexes:

00:30 Pastor Ray

04:14 Christians Having Demons

05:37 Deliverance - Knowing Your Enemy

06:28 Demons

07:35 Possession vs. Ownership

14:05 Same vessel with Good and Evil

16:57 Curses


About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!



Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/

Keywords
holy spiritdemonsdemonicspiritual warfaredemonic possessionpossessioncursecursesspiritual enemyweapons of warfare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket