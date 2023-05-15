Ep. 4 - Pastor Ray - Deliverance Minister

Pastor Ray is a deliverance minister who you going to share some very important information that every believer needs to under and that many are confused or being mislead about. He will talk about Christians having demons and how. He will also give us an introduction into curses.

Time indexes:



00:30 Pastor Ray

04:14 Christians Having Demons

05:37 Deliverance - Knowing Your Enemy

06:28 Demons

07:35 Possession vs. Ownership

14:05 Same vessel with Good and Evil

16:57 Curses





About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!







Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/