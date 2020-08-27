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Kingdom Conversations - Hosted by Pastor Lonzine Lee... "The frequency of perfect love."
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2 views • August 27, 2020
"We want to thank you so much for joining us tonight... If you have questions, if you need to know more, and you have questions for us, you can contact us at AstoundingLove.org or you can call the ministry and ask for someone to call you back, or to answer some of these questions. But email us, because, we'll contact you. We will respond to you... If you do not know Jesus Christ as Lord, then you are listening to a lot of noise, and you don't know how to shut it off. And we are inviting you to come get introduced to the One that can change your frequency, forever, for all eternity, and change your life, and I'm telling you, it's not a religion. It is truly a relationship, and it is freedom, such as you want, to have, for the rest of your life." Pastor Lonzine Lee
Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN
#LoveAstounding
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