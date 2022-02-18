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❗️Canada Police Rip Children from Protesters in Ottawa
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121 views • February 18, 2022
Video apparently shows officers detaining protesters in the center of the city and allegedly ripping children from their parents.
The authorities earlier accused those demonstration of using the kids to shield themselves from a crackdown on the Freedom Convoy.
https://t.me/rtnews/20579
The authorities earlier accused those demonstration of using the kids to shield themselves from a crackdown on the Freedom Convoy.
https://t.me/rtnews/20579
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